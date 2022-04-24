Elon Musk, Bill Gates fall out over 'shorting' Tesla stocks

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, who is equally well known for his peculiar and quirky sense of humour, has once again come under the spotlight—this time for taking a dig at Microsoft founder Bill Gates, for allegedly shorting Tesla's stocks.

The world's richest man, taking to Twitter, posted a meme trolling Gates, in which he is seen next to an emoji of a pregnant man. The duo's conversations were also leaked and went viral online.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Gates apparently hit up Musk to discuss philanthropy on climate change. But Musk was quick to dismiss the proposal, saying that he cannot take Gates seriously as he has been shorting Tesla stocks. These were later confirmed by Musk himself who stated that the conversation was no "pigment of imagination."

