Canadian girl makes PPT to convince parents to get cat 

In a heartwarming incident, a girl made a powerpoint presentation to convince her parents to adopt a cat.

Christopher Doyle, who goes by @chrisdoyle on Twitter, shared the photos of the same on the micro-blogging platform.

The PPT had four slides and was carefully segmented into sections like - “Pros of getting a cat”, “a cat oh yeah yeah”, a slide that was simply titled, ”c’mon guys <3” and the final slide that read, “ending”.

Our daughter made a PowerPoint. 🐱 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCOG7QHXmX — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

She listed six reasons as “pros” for adopting a cat - which included points like, “all of my fellow siblings, although their opinions are less important, would love to have a cat” and “it would be so cute please.”

The creator of the PPT also took responsibility for caring for the feline, including cleaning up the litter box.

Doyle’s daughter also gently reminded him that he had promised him a hamster five years ago, accompanied with an illustration of a hamster, that was used to drive the point home.

The reasons she listed ranged from practical ones, like the emotional benefits of having a cat as a pet to hilarious ones, including one that said, “It would literally be the happiest day of my life pls.”

The PPT ended with a slide that contained a photo of a blue-eyed kitten and a simple note that read,” THANK YOU FOR WATCHING AND PLS CONSIDER <3.”

The tweet has been liked over 16,000 times and netizens are supportive of Doyle’s daughters’ request.

In a screenshot shared by Doyle, his daughter messaged him, ”Can’t believe all of Twitter is on my side.”

People shared photos of their cats in the comments of the original tweet.