What Twitter had to say on latest US isolation rules

The CDC recommends... What Twitterati had to say on the latest US Covid-19 isolation rules

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 08:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) decision to reduce the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients evoked a mixed bag of responses, with many social media users mocking the guidelines.

On December 27, 2021, the CDC halved the recommended isolation period for people with asymptomatic Covid-19 infections from 10 to five days, with a surge of cases causing travel chaos and threatening wider social disruption.

The agency said the new guidelines were "motivated by science," which had demonstrated that the majority of Covid-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms.

Experts, however, have expressed concern over the absence of a testing requirement and fear that the omission could hasten the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Twitteratti, on the other hand, saw it from another perspective. Following the CDC announcement, the microblogging site was flooded with a barrage of memes.

 

With the surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant, US President Joe Biden's administration has faced criticism for failing to prepare adequate supply of tests. People are queueing up at malls and around city blocks, sometimes for hours, to get tested.

Another concern voiced by epidemiologists is that the new recommendation fails to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, who recover from the virus at different times.

"Vaccinated people are much less likely to get infected and less likely to be infectious for a long period of time," said Aaron Caroll, a pediatrician at Indiana University.

(With agency inputs)

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CDC
Covid-19
Coronavirus
US news
Omicron

What's Brewing

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

DH Toon | 2022 must be the year we douse fire of hatred

DH Toon | 2022 must be the year we douse fire of hatred

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

 