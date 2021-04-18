UK man orders apples online, gets Apple iPhone instead

Ecommerce websites are filled with unsatisfied customer reviews, some complaints of damaged goods and some get the wrong product altogether. While nine out of 10 times it can be frustrating, some even get lucky. A UK man had placed an online order for apples recently and ended up receiving an Apple iPhone instead. However, it was intentional.

Nick James, 50, had placed an order for his groceries online at the retailer chain Tesco. When he went to collect his bags at the store in Twickenham, he was told about a "surprise."

A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! 😁 #tesco #substitute pic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD — Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021

“Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week!” James shared on Twitter. He received an Apple iPhone SE, which costs about Rs 40,000 in India, along with what he originally ordered, fruits.

The 'surprise' is part of the company's promotional campaign called "super substitute" where the retailer ends up replacing regular products with gifts. The winners are chosen at random and about 80 products are up for giveaways until April 18.

“Tesco Mobile’s ‘Super Subs’ has been created to show how amazing things can happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together – all while putting a smile on shopper’s faces,” the company said.

Among other gifts, the retailer has included Apple Airpods, tablets and other tech products. One user hoped for a Galaxy chocolate bar and received Samsung Galaxy instead. "And I got to keep the chocolate too for the double win," he revealed on Twitter.