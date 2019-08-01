US intelligence whistle blower Snowden publishes memoir

Former National Security Agency contractor and US intelligence whistleblower Edward Snowden is coming out with his memoir, publishers Pan Macmillan announced on Thursday.

The book titled, "Permanent Record" will hit stands globally on September 17.

Snowden, in 2013, shocked the world when he broke with the American intelligence establishment and revealed that the US government was secretly pursuing the means to collect every phone call, text message, and email ever sent.

In "Permanent Record", the former CIA agent will tell his story for the very first time, bringing the reader along as he helps to create this system of mass surveillance, and then experiences the crisis of conscience that led him to try to bring it down.

"Edward Snowden decided at the age of 29 to give up his entire future for the good of his country.

"He displayed enormous courage in doing so, and like him or not, he is an incredible American story. There is no doubt that the world is a better and more private place for his actions. Macmillan is enormously proud to publish 'Permanent Record'," John Sargent, CEO of Macmillan Publishers, said.

The memoir will be published in the UK, Australia, India, and South Africa by Pan Macmillan; in the United States by Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt; and in Germany by S Fischer Verlag.

The book has been edited by Metropolitan Books under the leadership of Sara Bershtel, senior vice-president and publisher.