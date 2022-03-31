US to give Ukraine $500mn in direct budgetary aid: Biden

US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the US will provide Ukraine with $500 million in "direct budgetary aid", the White House said.
On Wednesday, the White House said Biden told Zelensky the US "intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid" on the call, which lasted about an hour to end at 12.03 p.m., according to a pool reporter covering the White House.
"The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfil the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continue efforts by the US with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," Xinhua news agency quoted the White House as saying.
Zelensky said on Twitter following the call that he and Biden "shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid".
