Zelenskyy urges Germany to tear down new Russian 'Wall' in Europe

Tear down new Russian 'Wall,' Zelenskyy urges Germany

The Ukrainian president tailored his pitch to evoke German emotions, after invoking 9/11 and Pearl Harbor in his address to the US Congress

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Mar 17 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 14:31 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Germany, in an emotional video address before parliament, on Thursday to help destroy a new "Wall" Russia was erecting in Europe.

"It's not a Berlin Wall—it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. "Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall," he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's Cold War appeal in Berlin.

Volodymyr Zelensky
World news
Russia
Ukraine
US
Germany

