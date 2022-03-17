Zelenskyy urges Germany to tear down new Russian 'Wall' in Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Germany, in an emotional video address before parliament, on Thursday to help destroy a new "Wall" Russia was erecting in Europe.

"It's not a Berlin Wall—it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. "Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall," he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's Cold War appeal in Berlin.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: