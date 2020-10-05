IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Both teams aim to go to top of the heap

  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 18:27 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 19 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
  • 18:18

    Form Guide (last five matches)

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: W-W-L-W-W

    Delhi Capitals: W-L-W-W-L

  • 18:15

    Head to Head

    Matches Played: 24

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: 15

    Delhi Capitals: 8

    No Result: 1

    As these numbers show, RCB have enjoyed much success over DC in past many years. They would want to continue their domination over the team from the Capital. But a young team led by Shreyas Iyer is looking very good this season and they would want to spoil Virat Kohli's record. Will they be able to do that?

  • 18:07

    Both team have 6 points from 4 matches but Delhi Capitals are second and Royal Challengers Bangalore are third. Delhi Capitals are better placed that Royal Challengers Bangalore thanks to their superior NRR of +0.586 compared to RCB's NRR of -0.954. But NRR won't matter after the last ball of tonight's match. The winner of the match will fetch 2 points and with a total of 8 points go on the top of the table displacing Mumbai Indians. Natrually a lot is at stake in tonight's fixture.

  • 18:05

    Good evening and weclome to the coverage of match 19 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

  • 16:05

    Tussle of the heavyweights | IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis

    The Royal Challengers Bangalore face the Delhi Capitals in IPL's match 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams are in the hunt for a maiden IPL title and have impressed with strong performances so far. This is a clash of the table-toppers.

  • 16:03

    Battle of equals in Kohli's RCB against Iyer's Delhi Capitals

    A back-in-form Virat Kohli's tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer's unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two most impressive teams of the ongoing IPL -- Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals -- face each other on Monday.

