IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Both teams aim to go to top of the heap
updated: Oct 05 2020, 18:27 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 19 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
18:18
Form Guide (last five matches)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: W-W-L-W-W
Delhi Capitals: W-L-W-W-L
18:15
Head to Head
Matches Played: 24
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 15
Delhi Capitals: 8
No Result: 1
As these numbers show, RCB have enjoyed much success over DC in past many years. They would want to continue their domination over the team from the Capital. But a young team led by Shreyas Iyer is looking very good this season and they would want to spoil Virat Kohli's record. Will they be able to do that?
18:07
Both team have 6 points from 4 matches but Delhi Capitals are second and Royal Challengers Bangalore are third. Delhi Capitals are better placed that Royal Challengers Bangalore thanks to their superior NRR of +0.586 compared to RCB's NRR of -0.954. But NRR won't matter after the last ball of tonight's match. The winner of the match will fetch 2 points and with a total of 8 points go on the top of the table displacing Mumbai Indians. Natrually a lot is at stake in tonight's fixture.
18:05
Good evening and weclome to the coverage of match 19 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
16:05
Tussle of the heavyweights | IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis
The Royal Challengers Bangalore face the Delhi Capitals in IPL's match 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams are in the hunt for a maiden IPL title and have impressed with strong performances so far. This is a clash of the table-toppers.
Battle of equals in Kohli's RCB against Iyer's Delhi Capitals
A back-in-form Virat Kohli's tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer's unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two most impressive teams of the ongoing IPL -- Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals -- face each other on Monday.
