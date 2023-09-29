Even as you try hard to stay away from mosquitoes, it does seem impossible to keep them away completely. With dengue fever doing the rounds in the city, precaution needs to be taken against the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes which transmit dengue to humans. These mosquitoes are active two hours after sunrise and remain so for hours before sunset. But in well-lit areas, these mosquitoes are known to bite even at nights, so it’s not enough to remain vigilant during daytime only.