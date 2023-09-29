Even as you try hard to stay away from mosquitoes, it does seem impossible to keep them away completely. With dengue fever doing the rounds in the city, precaution needs to be taken against the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes which transmit dengue to humans. These mosquitoes are active two hours after sunrise and remain so for hours before sunset. But in well-lit areas, these mosquitoes are known to bite even at nights, so it’s not enough to remain vigilant during daytime only.
So, a good idea would be to secure your house from the dreaded mosquitoes as much as possible.
Here’s how.
For those who have houseplants in living spaces, especially indoors, balconies and terraces, it is important to break-up the hardened soil in the pots. If the soil is hard, water tends to accumulate on the surface creating breeding grounds for the mosquitoes. Remember, even a small rupee-sized puddle is enough for the Aedes mosquito to breed.
Lift the pots and empty the trays of water. Better still, remove the collecting trays from below the pots so that the water will flow away.
If you have the habit of keeping buckets under the taps, overturn the buckets so that water will not accumulate in them. If you have plants growing in water, make sure you replace the water every day.
Keep all the drains clean and spray those areas with mosquito repellents frequently. Regularly spray the dark corners within the house with mosquito repellents. Cover the rarely-used gully traps.
It’s best to apply mosquito repellent on yourself whenever you need to go out. Avoid going to areas where there are a lot of trees and greenery, especially in places where you plan to be seated for a while.
Wear long-sleeved tops and pants when going out, even during daytime.
If possible, install screens on windows and doors so that you can keep them open safely. If that’s not an option, keep the windows and doors closed as far as possible.
Look for organic mosquito repellents and sprays in order to avoid any allergies that could arise with the use of strong chemicals.
Focus on breeding grounds
Some of the often-missed or neglected areas where these mosquitos breed are in domestic containers like buckets, collecting trays placed below the flower pots and vases. Unused toilet bowls/cisterns should be regularly flushed even if not used and sprayed with mosquito repellents.