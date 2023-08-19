Debunking HIFU myths: Common misconceptions you need to stop believing

HIFU is used only for cosmetic purposes | While popular in cosmetics for skin rejuvenation, HIFU's applications extend beyond aesthetics. It has successfully treated conditions like prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, liver tumours, and bone metastases, often providing a non-invasive alternative to surgery or radiation.
Credit: Special Arrangement
HIFU is a new, unproven technology | High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is not a recent invention; it has been extensively studied and developed over decades. First used in the early 1990s, HIFU has undergone numerous clinical trials that confirm its effectiveness and safety across various medical applications.
Credit: Special Arrangement
HIFU treatment is risky with severe side effects | HIFU treatment is considered safe, with lower risk compared to invasive surgeries. It eliminates surgical risks like infection and bleeding, and recovery is quicker. Mild and temporary side effects, like redness or swelling, are normal and usually fade within days.
Credit: Special Arrangement
HIFU treatment provides instant results | While effective, HIFU requires realistic expectations. Results develop over time as ultrasound energy triggers collagen production and natural healing. Gradual improvement can be seen in the weeks or months following the procedure.
Credit: Special Arrangement
HIFU treatment is painful | Contrary to belief, HIFU is a painless, non-invasive therapy. The treatment delivers focused ultrasound waves deep into tissues without causing significant discomfort. Sedation or anesthesia is generally unnecessary, and any sensations felt during the procedure are mild and well-tolerated.
Credit: Special Arrangement