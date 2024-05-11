4 podcasts on industrial design

Ever wondered what goes into the designing of products that are mass-produced? This branch of design is called Industrial Design (ID). It applies to physical products that are manufactured in large numbers. The ID
principles often guide the aesthetics, function, user interface, and user experience of a product. Tune into these podcasts to learn about this field.
The Process
Featuring over 590 episodes, this audio show has been put together by industrial designers, Dylan Torraville and Zak Watson. From their time in design school to their experience of working on personal projects and navigating creative challenges, the podcast covers it all.
It features interviews with product designers and industrial design engineers. It also touches on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field, ingenuity of industrial design, composite manufacturing, and sustainable practices.
Custom furniture design, lighting design in apartments and purpose of scale models were some of the topics covered in their last episode.
Where: Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.
Design Truth
Hosted by industrial design recruiter Brad Harper from the UK, this podcast explores the link between industrial design and business.
It streams witty conversations between designers and company owners as they discuss the pros and cons of design innovation, how to start an industrial design agency, and challenges faced by ID professionals.
Other episodes address the future of industrial design, challenges in current design education,
insider’s view of design awards, and tips to start a product company.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube
Minor Details
In this podcast, industrial designers Nicholas Baker and James Connors chronicle their experiences of working in New York with a pinch of humour. The episodes feature insights from the hosts as well as guest speakers.
Topics discussed on the show range from if AI can replace designers to the need for specialising in different fields of design, and designer vs engineer relationships. They have also talked about unnecessary inventions, whether good design is subjective, the era of meme design, and the decade of great design. The podcast’s last episode discussed 3D printing.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and minordetailspodcast.com
Learner Centred Design Education
Host Soumitri Varadarajan reflects on his 35 years of teaching ID at RMIT, Melbourne, in this podcast. He discusses qualities of a competent industrial designer, tips for students pursuing PhD in the field, how to design an ID course, and the duality of design as an art and a job, among others.
In one episode, Varadarajan shares 10 tenets about design. In another, he argues that design is an experience and everybody experiences it differently.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Podtail and Spotify