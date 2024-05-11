4 podcasts on industrial design

The Process

Featuring over 590 episodes, this audio show has been put together by industrial designers, Dylan Torraville and Zak Watson. From their time in design school to their experience of working on personal projects and navigating creative challenges, the podcast covers it all.

It features interviews with product designers and industrial design engineers. It also touches on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field, ingenuity of industrial design, composite manufacturing, and sustainable practices.

Custom furniture design, lighting design in apartments and purpose of scale models were some of the topics covered in their last episode.

Where: Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.