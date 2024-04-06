4 podcasts on product design

Tune in to these podcasts to learn about product management and the nuances of product design.
This is Product Management
Created for product managers, this podcast is presented by DISQO, a customer experience (CX) platform. The show features product designers and product managers from varied disciplines. They share insights about user experience, innovation, development, metrics, and other aspects of product design.
The podcast series is produced by Feedback Loop, an agile research platform, and is hosted by Anuraag Verma, vice president of customer development division at the company. The show started in 2015 with a different host, Mike Fishbein.
Since its inception, the podcast has highlighted important topics in product management, like user engagement in product management, hiring for product teams and empowering them, monetising a product, data-driven decision-making, and incubation.
The last few episodes feature topics like behavioural science, commercialisation and social impact in product management, and reimagining product design.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and tipm.disqo.com.
The Product Podcast
This show is produced by Product School, an educational platform for aspiring product managers. Its CEO Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosa serves as the host of the podcast.
The podcast features insights from product leaders of companies from across the world like Google, Facebook (now Meta), and Amazon. The interviewees delve into the nuances of product design at the company level and discuss their daily responsibilities as leaders.
What customers look for in a product and the ethics of using AI in product management are some of the topics that have been discussed in previous season. Leaders from organisations like Spotify and Wise (earlier Transferwise) have shared insights about their product teams here. Some episodes talk about how companies like Drift, Chartio, Tray.io, and UserZoom advance their products.
Recent episodes focus on launching new products, understanding the role of product management in the tech industry, and experiences from the world of product management.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and productschool.com.
UI Breakfast: UI/UX Design and Product Strategy
The UI Breakfast podcast is hosted by UI/UX consultant Jane Portman. She specialises in web application design and is the co-founder of Userlist.
Running since 2014, the show features more than 200 episodes. Jane speaks to industry leaders of software as a service (SaaS) products, pros and cons of a business model where basic services are free but one has to pay for advanced features, and designing a live event experience.
Topics like digital security, top risks, encryption, building mobile applications, product integrations, and multi-product portfolio models have also been covered.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and uibreakfast.com.
Cells and Pixels
Though this show concluded in June 2021, it is highly sought after by designers. This show was hosted by Koji Pereira, who is currently chief design officer at Neon. The guests at the show include professionals, scholars and authors who bring the spotlight on products, UX, UX research, product design, inclusion and diversity.
The show discusses leading design teams, the craft of design, design tools, smart devices, entrepreneurship, among others.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Podbean.