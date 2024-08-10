5 books on bag design

The writer is a professor of cultural history at the University of the Arts London. She chronicles the advancement of bag making in terms of styles and materials. She talks about the impact of iconic designs like the Chanel 2.55, Hermès Kelly, and Louis Vuitton Neverfull on the fashion circuit. She also reflects on their impact on art, film, and literature. The book also pays tribute to handbag designers such as Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, and Marc Jacobs. You will also find images of handbags and information about their historical significance.