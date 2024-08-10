5 books on bag design

Designing bags is both a fun and challenging journey. A lot goes behind putting together a satchel or a clutch purse. The process starts with determining the purpose and target audience of a bag. It is followed by sketching down ideas, choosing materials and fine-tuning the design to balance functionality with looks.
The following books go over the history and artistry of bag designing.
Bags
Author: Sigrid Ivo
The book is written by the former director of Tassenmuseum Hendrikje in Amsterdam. It is a museum dedicated to bags and purses. She channels her experience into the book, covering travel bags, handbags, chatelaines, wallets, letter cases and everything in between. She talks of the evolution of bags from the late Middle Ages until today. She goes over classic styles, signature bags from leading fashion houses, and rare varieties. You will find more than 500 photos in the volume.
The Better Bag Maker
Author: Nicole Claire Mallalieu
This guidebook has been put together by Nicole, an Australian designer and sewing expert. She lists out techniques, shortcuts and tips on how to create bags that stand out. The book features 10 practice exercises, complete with detailed tutorials and illustrations. These exercises will teach you skills like how to make bases, straps, pockets, and flaps.
The Complete Bag Making Masterclass
Author: Samantha Hussey
Samantha Hussey, popularly known as Mrs H, is a bag pattern designer. In this comprehensive guide, she discusses modern techniques and tools of bag making and explains how these techniques differ from one another. From making handles and fasteners to incorporating pockets and zips — the book covers a lot of ground. It also lists out eight bag projects you can try at home, including a clutch and a big-sized bag. The book comes with full-size pattern pieces for you to execute these projects.
The Secret History of the Handbag
Author: Meredith Etherington-Smith
Meredith is a British fashion and art journalist and a biographer. She tells the captivating story of the evolution of bags. She uncovers the backstory of iconic designs like the Hermès birkin, and Chanel classic flap. She also writes about famous handbag designers, makers and owners. Meredith argues that handbags reflect the social, cultural, and economic landscape of the era they were designed in. The book features images and illustrations about the craftsmanship of bags.
The Handbag
Author: Caroline Cox
The writer is a professor of cultural history at the University of the Arts London. She chronicles the advancement of bag making in terms of styles and materials. She talks about the impact of iconic designs like the Chanel 2.55, Hermès Kelly, and Louis Vuitton Neverfull on the fashion circuit. She also reflects on their impact on art, film, and literature. The book also pays tribute to handbag designers such as Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, and Marc Jacobs. You will also find images of handbags and information about their historical significance.