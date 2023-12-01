Can’t decide which artwork looks best in your living room?

For instance, some of the online galleries offer the convenience of visualising the artwork with stock pictures of walls which might be similar to what you have, and that can help. While there are others, which are based on augmented reality (AR), where switching on your phone camera will allow you to see the artwork on your own wall. In addition, there are several Apps, with free and paid packages, both mobile and webpage-based that can aid in visualising the artwork in great detail. Some of these allow you to upload the photos of your walls and will even scale the work to match the dimensions of the space, others are AR-supported and allow you to move around and preview the art from various angles.