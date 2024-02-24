Give old boxes a second life

You don’t have to wait for Halloween to make fun costumes for your child. Grab a large cardboard box, open both its ends and slide it over your child to check if the size works. “After confirming this, choose the theme you want to work with. If you are making a robot costume, cut out a few squares and circles from different colour papers and stick them on the front of the box. These represent different buttons and panels on the robot outfit,” says Sagarika.