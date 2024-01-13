Lotus not waste anything

Lotus silk’s fine threads come from sticky fibres found in the plant’s stem. In the initial stage, women pluck lotus plants every morning and then clean the stems, removing thorns with an iron brush and washing off muddy residue. When the raw material is ready, it is handed over to another group. Seated on cane mats along a row of low tables, they take a few metre long lotus stems, making a shallow knife-cut in them. They then pull out thin, long filaments found inside and hand-roll them into a long fibre. This process is repeated until filaments have been extracted from all stems, and baskets full of fibre are ready to be turned into yarn.