Molakalmuru silk saris in new avatars

He said, "Back in the ’60s, the Swakulasali community from Maharashtra and the Padmasali community from Andhra Pradesh played a pivotal role in introducing silk weaving with gold in Molakalmuru." The weavers also enjoyed the patronage of the royal family of Mysore. He continued, “My father used to narrate stories about weaving saris for the idol at the Chamundeshwari Devi temple in Mysuru. Our family has carried on the tradition. I crafted a sky blue sari in nine yards for the goddess last year.”