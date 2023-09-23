Not a towel to toss off

Emir explained, “Turkish towels, crafted exclusively from 100% Turkish cotton on Turkish looms, originate from 17th-century Turkish hamams. These bathhouses, renowned for their high humidity and elevated temperatures, make it necessary for towels to be lightweight, quick drying, and have exceptional absorbency.” In Turkey, they are referred to as a peshtemal, while in North Africa, they are known as a fourtha. “These towels are designed longer than typical towels to make it easy to wrap around the body, allowing people using public bathhouses to move around comfortably without concern,” he added.