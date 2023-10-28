The changing craft of Chanderi

Thanks to the advancement in technology, what the older generation of weavers would weave in 15-20 days, the present generation can do in three days. The use of real gold and silver zari earlier was a bit cumbersome — these used to get tangled while weaving and would take a considerable amount of time to untangle. Synthetic threads, which they use now, are flexible and pass through the threads easily. The adjustment of graphic cards in the looms has also increased productivity, says Santosh.