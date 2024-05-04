The making of IPL razzmatazz

Every ground now has an entertainment stage that manages the audio and visual and showcases multiple performances. Interestingly, even these stages are designed according to the teams; for instance, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a knight-themed stage. Similarly, the CSK stage has a whistle on top of it, which aligns with their ‘whistle podu’ tagline. Live performances help turn each game into a celebratory event, says Rakesh, who has been with the IPL since its inception. He says sportainment is in its infancy in India, and entertainers enhance the game. “Our goal is that, irrespective of the result, the audience goes home with an energising experience."