Butter yellow trending now

Indian actor Tamannah Bhatia recently wore a sheer tube dress with curtain pleats in butter yellow, layering it with an oversized blazer. American actor Joey King shone at the closing ceremony of this year’s Cannes Film Festival in a butter yellow dress with keyhole detailing and a black bow. British actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith impressed in a buttery yellow co-ord set teamed with a brown fur jacket at the MET Gala 2024.
Sunny, turmeric, mango, marigold… the many tones of yellow have ruled forever. Butter yellow is at the top of the colour palette this season, sneaking its way into suave and subtle dressing.
Why the colour?
Kolkata-based fashion designer Pallavi Singhee, and founder of Verb, says: “Butter yellow is a great colour for the season. Yellow is a mood booster, reminding us of sunshine and positivity. It is a no-brainer even when it rains, as it is refreshing and easy on the eyes.” The muted butter yellow is a good option between the otherwise boring beige and eye-popping lemon yellow.
Its soft pastel appeal is what is making it a wardrobe favourite. Goa-based Ruchika Agrawal, head of design of No Nasties, explains, “The colour reminds of the sun, blooming flowers and bright days, which make it a complete mood lifter. Also, the colour complements Indian skin tones,” shares Rikita Saluja, the creative mind behind cloth designs from The Dramebaaz Co, Kolkata.
Indian context
“Sorbet hues like butter yellow suit Indian skin tones, and go well with summer-friendly fabrics like organic cotton,” says Ruchika.
Jaipur-based fashion designer Surbhi Rawat, founder of Studio Surbhi, states that butter yellow is a cool pick as it brings together the warmth and brightness of the season, while maintaining a sense of sophistication. Butter yellow is a muted yet statement colour. “This is why we have created designs in butter yellow inspired by traditional Rajasthani drapes.”
Pallavi believes in celebrating the sunny vibe of the colour by contrasting it with other colours. “While working with prints, I’ve used butter yellow with other tonal pastels (like chalky yellows and ivory), and contrasting colours to create a sense of depth and variety,” she explains. Its versatility makes the hue blend well with denim — a staple in every wardrobe — as well as with off-whites and creams, she adds.
Butter yellow with brighter yellows might dilute its subtle elegance and result in a chaotic ensemble. One needs to be careful while picking the colours to create a cohesive look, cautions Surbhi. Rikita concurs and adds that one needs to curate different shades of yellow well to put together a dynamic look.
“One can pair a butter yellow top with mustard pants and create a harmonious, gradient effect. You can also experiment with more subtle yellow hints like a pale yellow scarf or bright yellow shoes,” she says. The monochromatic look of a solid butter yellow ensemble can make you look taller.
Varied palette
The colour embraces all silhouettes — from jumpsuits to shorts. “Its soft tone works as a neutral base, allowing it to be paired with bold, printed skirts for a day out, or a sleek blazer perfect for a night outing. Dress it up with metallic accessories for a glamorous look or pair it up with a part of jeans for an everyday ensemble,” says Rikita.
Co-ords and shorts are perfect for a casual laid-back look. “If you want a corp-core vibe, style a butter yellow blazer with white shirt and pants. Skirts or dresses are ideal for a night look,” she adds.
Tone on tone (using different shades of the same colour) is a style statement, according to Ruchika, who has used the colour in an azul gold kaftan in feather-light organic muslin.
Pallavi has designed skirts, jackets, and off-shoulder tops to celebrate the colour’s charm. “Jackets in the colour paired with denim make for a chic and casual look, while skirts and off-shoulder tops in the hue look fresh,” she explains, recollecting her childhood memories of sunny days.
“Embellishments and prints used in the ensembles are designed to complement the softness of the colour,” adds Pallavi. Butter yellow is a universally flattering hue, as it works with every body type, age, skin tone, and gender. “Anyone who wears the colour will look good in it,” says Surbhi.
Wear it right
Designer Pallavi Singhee shares tips on how to get the right yellow glow in your Indian and Western look.
Go traditional
Butter yellow silk saris suit traditional occasions, while yellow cotton kurtas work best for casual outings. “Celebrate floral and geometric
designs in butter yellow. Pair butter yellow Indian wear with gold necklaces and earrings. You could also contrast them with bright colours like pinks and oranges,” she adds. Add a metallic touch with silver or bronze clutches, sandals, or belts.
Modern chic
Team a butter yellow shirt with a pair of pants or a skirt in white, black or grey. “Pairing a yellow top with denim jeans works
well. A jacket or a blazer amps up a stylish, casual look,” she says.
Brown belts, shoes, or bags complement yellow outfits. One could get these accessories in shades of mustard or sunflower yellow.