<p>The famous peppy number ‘Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini’ may have come out more than six decades ago, but the playful, yet classic, polka dot design has managed to remain timeless. Recently, a popular social media App highlighted polka dots as one of the top trends to watch out for - and it’s evident that the spots are in vogue again. From runways to home decor, the iconic polka print has resurfaced with fresh energy.</p>.<p>What’s so special about polka dots that the fashion conscious go gaga over it?</p>.<p>Harshita Thakkar, a fashion design intern, shares, “Polka dots have been a fashion favourite for decades with iconic figures such as Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana sporting them. Polka dots can be dressed up or down, making them suitable for various occasions. The print’s adaptability allows it to blend with different styles - from vintage to modern”.</p>.Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Bollywood's 'Lakhan' set fashion goals for every generation.<p>“Polka dots can completely change the vibe of an outfit”, believes Shipra Vinay, founder of a women’s Western wear brand. “Polka dots, originally surfaced in women’s wear in the mid-1800s, is one of the few prints that can play both fun and formal sides of fashion. Their scale and placement can completely change the vibe of the outfit - tiny dots feel subtle and feminine, while oversized dots are bold and contemporary”, she adds.</p>.<p>Shipra reveals that ‘polkamania’ was a rage in Bollywood in the era of Rekha and Dimple Kapadia. “Now Bollywood is witnessing a resurgence again in polka dots with Tamannah’s outfit on the red carpet proving that it’s one of the global timeless trends”.</p>.<p>Polka dots made their presence felt strongly during the autumn/winter 2025 runway season as well. “They’re nostalgic, but every time they come back, designers reinterpret them in a new way. It can be worn as a saree or a subtle tie”, opines model Lavanya S.</p>.<p>What are the fresh ways to wear polka dots?</p>.<p>You can layer polka dot pieces, such as a scarf or blazer lining, under solid tops for added playfulness. You can also combine polka dots with stripes, florals or checks for a trendy look, keeping one pattern dominant.</p>.<p>“You can pair polka dots with fit-and-flare dresses, high-waisted trousers or midi skirts for a classic look”, says Harshitha, adding that polka dot accessories can also be used to elevate a look. “Use a polka dot belt to add a playful touch to dresses or tops”, she adds. “A polka dot scarf tied around the neck or something as subtle as polka dot nail art can instantly elevate your look and be a conversation starter”, opines Shipra.</p>.<p>Beyond fashion, polka dots are also popping up in lifestyle spaces with interiors sporting dotted upholstery, ceramics and wallpapers making a comeback. Even beauty trends have embraced the look. In fashion’s ever-changing dance, polka dots keep twirling back into the spotlight.</p>