Olympics 2024 | Social media users call Tarun Tahiliani's designs for India's uniforms 'disgrace'

With India prepping to impress at the Olympics 2024, the nation's contingent's uniforms for the Paris Games have sparked debates on social media with many people criticising its designer, Tarun Tahilianim for creating a "disgrace".
Author Dr Nandita Iyer slammed Tahiliani as she claimed that better sarees compared to what he designed for the India contingent, are sold for Rs 200 on the streets of Mumbai.
"Cheap polyester like fabric, Ikat PRINT (!!!), tricolors thrown together with no imagination...Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it in the last 3 minutes before the deadline?" she wrote in her post, as she called the outfits a "disgrace to the rich weaving culture and history of India".
"Our athletes deserved so much better," she continued on the thread on X.
Users agreed with Dr Iyer as one wrote: "All these top designers are busy with the weddings of the rich, forgetting that India is what it is because of true countrymen/women like @Pvsindhu. Let's not forget our real heroes!" While another called it a "gold medal disaster."
Several posts across social media echoed similar sentiments. A user asked did, "Louvre lend its curtains?," criticising the material of the outfits.
Meanwhile, several social media users shared AI generated designs for Team India.
It is noteworthy that designer Tahiliani's name surfaced on social media prior to the Olympics for his splendid designs for Anant and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
He designed Kim Kardashian's dusty peach embroidered zari brocade lehenga that she wore at the one of the wedding festivities of the duo.
Another hit look at the wedding reception was Janhvi Kapoor's corset dress, which again, was a Tahiliani creation. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar were among the other big names who were draped in Tarun Tahiliani's designs.
Infact, the bride, Radhika Merchant as well as Isha Ambani wore Tahiliani's designs as well.
