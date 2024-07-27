Olympics 2024 | Social media users call Tarun Tahiliani's designs for India's uniforms 'disgrace'

"Cheap polyester like fabric, Ikat PRINT (!!!), tricolors thrown together with no imagination...Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it in the last 3 minutes before the deadline?" she wrote in her post, as she called the outfits a "disgrace to the rich weaving culture and history of India".

"Our athletes deserved so much better," she continued on the thread on X.

Users agreed with Dr Iyer as one wrote: "All these top designers are busy with the weddings of the rich, forgetting that India is what it is because of true countrymen/women like @Pvsindhu. Let's not forget our real heroes!" While another called it a "gold medal disaster."

Several posts across social media echoed similar sentiments. A user asked did, "Louvre lend its curtains?," criticising the material of the outfits.