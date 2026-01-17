<p>Set the sparkle-meter racing with choicest picks in gold and silver this season. Whether diamonds or precious gems catch your fancy, be sure to shine out with nouveau jewellery underlining your personal sense of style.</p>.<p>Here’s your guide to the sparkle caddy this season:</p>.<p>Split rings</p>.<p>The shiny gold on your finger sets the pulse racing. Go for the matte, burnished look with the elegant glide and look classy in a single sweep with split rings on your finger. Simply cool and minimalistic, this pick sets the pulse racing easy.</p>.<p>Stackable bracelets</p>.<p>Ladder up along your wrists for a spot of super cool. Play around with mixed metals, line up the multiples in thick bangles or pair up chunky wrist-pieces for a casual-dressy look. Make sure the sleeves end before the line-up begins on your hand.</p>.<p>Cuff up</p>.<p>Finger cuffs are the way to go, with Bollywood stars flaunting winking diamonds and mini pearls in this delicate accessory. Choose cuffs that hug two fingers or clasp your palm in a snug embrace for an elegant pairing with your ensembles.</p>.<p>Ear here</p>.<p>Ear cuffs look cool and are a fabulous conversation starter. Choose vintage drama or subtle sparkles, polki and pearls or rubies lining the curve of your ears with the edgy ear accessory. It pairs up well with both the traditional and modern look.</p>