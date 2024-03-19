JOIN US
lifestyle

Virat Kohli's new look set the internet on fire

Virat Kohli's latest avatar was shared by the celebrated stylist Hakim on his Instagram handle and the social media was abuzz with excitement and admiration.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 10:35 IST

Team India's run-machine and RCB batter Virat Kohli sported a striking new hairstyle, that set the social media on fire.

Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim

Ace celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to social media and shared the new look of the former Team India skipper on his official Instagram account.

Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim

Known for his expertise in crafting unique and trendsetting looks, Aalim Hakim worked his magic, creating a hairstyle that perfectly encapsulated the King Kohli's personality and style.

Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim

This fresh and dynamic hairstyle has grabbed headlines and hearts alike.

Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim

(Published 19 March 2024, 10:35 IST)
India NewsCricket newsVirat Kohlistylish hairdo

