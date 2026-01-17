Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

White magic!

While white may be a Pantone Colour of the Year for 2026, it has always been a colour of the year in India, writes Prasad Bidapa
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 22:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Event: Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Photographer: Jiten Agarwal Designer: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Event: Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Photographer: Jiten Agarwal Designer: Rajesh Pratap Singh
Event: Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Photographer: Jiten Agarwal Designer: Karma Sonam Bhutia
Event: Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Photographer: Jiten Agarwal Designer: Karma Sonam Bhutia
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 22:32 IST
fashionSpecialsfeature

Follow us on :

Follow Us