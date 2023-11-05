A glimmer of green in Lucknow’s food scene

Come evening, and it is time for a universal pick that transcends the boundaries of both meat lovers and plant eaters — the quintessential UP chaat. Every old timer in Lucknow has his or her favourite neighbourhood chaatwala, but for an evening out, there is no ideal stretch like Hazratganj, sprinkled with a little of everything. Stop at Shukla Chaat for not just the regular pani puris, dahi bhalla and aloo tikki, but also the unique nimbu matar chaat, a spin-off that puts together boiled peas in an array of spices and lime juice. Try another version for variety at Moti Mahal, and cool off the spices with a heavenly mango lassi at Chedilaal, a small shack selling a variety of shakes. If you still have room for more and the will to navigate the lanes of Aminabad, the familiar comfort of Prakash Ki Kulfi awaits you with its brass tokens and falooda kulfi.