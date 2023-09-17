A glorious legacy

Take for example Jowariche Ambil, says Chef Pawar, “On the face, it is a hearty porridge made of sorghum millet tempered with green chillies and cumin, but one spoon of this treat and you realise the sheer beauty of minimalism, texture and filling nature it has to offer. Another fine dish is the Ghavan Ghatla. Made on the second day of Gowri pooja, this pancake has two components: Ghavan, which is essentially a pancake made with rice flour and cow milk; and Ghatla a concoction of the first coconut milk extract, poppy seeds, jaggery and a little bit of rice flour for thickening. All flavoured with nutmeg, cardamom and saffron. Then of course, there is the Rushi Panchami Chi Bhaji, an erstwhile foraged dish, a medley of five kinds of vegetables that is usually prepared in Pathare Prabhu households on the second day of Ganesha Chaturthi. Also called Hatachi Bhaji, which means homegrown, it is one of the finest formats of farm-to-table dishes that can be made from vegetables in the backyard.”