Cheers to mixing it up!

The fire is raging over using Indian ingredients behind the counter. Manoj Singh Rawat of Sorano in Kolkata has innovated and experimented with several Indian ingredients that are well-known to the Indian palate but rarely used before within the sphere of beverages and underexplored in cocktail culture — such as curry leaves, a betel liqueur, a bay leaf infused gin or a mustard seed infused tequila. The infusion game is afoot with mixologists taking upon themselves the task of experimenting and carefully carving out a niche for themselves when it comes to innovation. Not everything is to be muddled or shaken. According to Arijit Bose, who helms the secret operations of the CounterTop India Lab tucked inside a pristine Goan home, “the strong flavour and character of Indian ingredients were thought to be a hindrance to its effective use in drinks. Some ingredients take more effort and technique.” Based in Goa, the team at CounterTop India has the advantage of local markets and forest farms and sets about foraging often. “The only rule is foraging has to be responsible and we only take what we will use and not waste,” adds Bose. The availability of local products was never a problem. “If we take just three ingredients from each region, we can make ample amount of infusions,” chimes Mayur Marne, partner and mixologist at Pune-based Cobbler & Crew. Ingredients like Kolhapuri chilli, Bhavnagri chilli or Kashmiri chilli are easy to source and represent Indian culture effortlessly. The bar uses Thecha, Bhakarwadi, Khakra as garnish items in some of its signature drinks. Meanwhile, the new speakeasy bar in Kolkata, Little Bit Sober, has come up with a rendition of the classic Bloody Mary containing kasundi — a mustard paste served with cutlets, adds Shabaz, their Chief Bar Master.