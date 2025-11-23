Cool as a kokum!

<p class="bodytext">Kokum (garcinia indica) grows in the Western Ghats region and is used in a wide variety of dishes. The fruit has a tangy flavour to it, making it a good choice for dishes that need the element of sourness. Kokum is used in many forms – fresh, dried and made into a powder – as an oily extract, or juiced and stored as concentrate/syrup. It is known to have antioxidant properties, aids digestion and boosts metabolism. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The red fruit is used in many recipes, the most popular and easily recognisable one being solkadhi, a definite presence on most Maharashtrian and Goan platters. Solkadhi uses an extract of soaked kokum in a concoction of coconut milk, green chilli, ginger, garlic, cumin seeds, a pinch of sugar and salt. It is used as an after-meal drink. The spices you add depends on your preferences but this drink doesn’t use butter milk or besan, often used in other kadhis. </p>.The art of mindful indulgence.<p class="bodytext">Then, there’s kokum saaru or rasam, where you soak kokum in warm water and use its juice in place of tomato or tamarind. Enjoy it with rice or even as a drink on a winter’s day. Kokum can also be used as an additive for curries where you need tanginess or for dal preparations. </p>.<p class="bodytext">You can use fresh ripe kokum to make a cooling juice – enhance flavours by adding sugar/jaggery and a dash of crushed cardamom. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Want a sweet-sour dip or chutney to go with samosas or sandwiches? Kokum chutney could just be the answer – soak kokum for three to four hours, drain, and grind it into a paste. You can add some jaggery, cumin, salt and green chillies or pepper – a flavour bomb is ready!</p>.<p class="bodytext">If you are looking to buy kokum, you can source the fruit from organic vegetable stores or look for Mangaluru stores/stores that sell food products from the Konkan region. You could also buy dry kokum, kokum juice or powder online.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(</span><span class="bold">What’s Cooking</span> <span class="italic"> shines the spotlight on a single ingredient, its nutritional qualities and the ways in which you can use it.)</span></p>