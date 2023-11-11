Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink cuisines of karnataka

Make this spicy teatime snack from North Karnataka this Diwali!

Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2023, 15:25 IST
Cuisines of KarnatakaCoK recipes

Follow us on :

Follow Us