Eggs give you essential nutrition

In India, eggs are consumed by many people including some vegetarians who do not eat meat. Egg is nutrient-dense with good quality protein, fat-soluble vitamins, water-soluble vitamins and minerals. Both, the yolk (yellow portion of egg) and the white portion of egg contain protein, so it would be foolish to throw away the yellow and eat only the white. Although many people fear eating the egg yolk, it contains approximately 183 mg cholesterol and only 1.50 gm of saturated fat, which are well within the recommended amounts per day. Egg yolk also contains vitamins B1, B3, B5, B6, B7 and B9 in greater quantities than egg white. Most of the vitamin D is present in the egg yolk which is one of the few natural food sources for this important vitamin. Egg yolk is also a source of vitamins E, K and carotenoids. Egg white contains very little fat as compared to the yolk.