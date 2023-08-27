Ginfusion time

“Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she walks into mine.” This unforgettable line from ‘Casablanca’ (1942), uttered by Rick (Humphrey Bogart) about Isla (Ingrid Bergman), remains one of the most evocative in cinematic history. It proved to be only a precursor for the spread of gin in modern society. Gin has featured prominently in popular culture, whether it was in ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, Raymond Chandler’s 1953 novel ‘The Long Goodbye’, Philip Larkin’s poem, ‘Sympathy in White Major’, and even as James Bond’s Vesper Martini. It was frequently consumed Upstairs in ‘Downton Abbey’ and Queen Elizabeth II is said to have been partial to it. A fondness for gin, which has been gaining ground as a cool, sophisticated drink, is amply reflected in popular culture globally. Of course, arguably its best-known version — G&T, yes, gin and tonic, was invented in India as a way to make the bitter-tasting quinine — essential to cure malaria — palatable for British soldiers in the 19th century.