Good food mood

To change the way we consume food, we need to look at our overall lifestyle. A sedentary one makes it that much harder to be disciplined with dietary guidelines. An active one may still afford some cheat meals now and then. If we look at how we eat at home versus how we feed guests, how we order in versus eat out, there may be more clues to help us figure out a plan that works best. Above all, we need to really understand that the way we eat has serious implications for not just our health, but that of the environment, and society. Good food, no matter how you think of it, should encompass ethical production, environmental sustainability, and community well-being. It should comprise what is agreeable to our bodies, what can sustain the environment, and celebrate nature and our farmers.