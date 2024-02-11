In the comfort of Koshari

As I write this, I am already salivating imagining the very carb-loaded, but super delicious dish that my local guide excitedly introduced me to. He said, “If you are a vegetarian and foodie, you will not forget this memorable treat.” I can totally vouch for his words. I was thrilled to indulge in the most desirable, beloved, and signature street staples of one of the most ancient cities. It may not be as old as the pharaonic history or the pyramids but it is iconic, cultural, and special with a zingy kick. It is unusually chaotic in terms of its ingredients but indescribably satiating.