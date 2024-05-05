'Kalyug aa gaya hai': Internet is disgusted with this 'cheese ice gola' in Ahmedabad

As we go deeper into the summer, the tables are filled with foods that not only help beat the heat but also score big on taste and memories. While people are shifting their focus on different varieties of cooling foods, 'ice golas' during a hot summer day tops the list. It is the perfect pick-me-up sweet treat that we all love having to soothe our souls.
Now, just imagine adding loads of cheese to give it a new flavour. Yes, you read that right. Your beloved dish went under an unnecessary facelift to give it a cheesy twist and this latest offering comes from a shop called Umiya Ice Gola in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
Touted as "dish gola of the year", food vlogger Siddharth Shah has shared this new creation on Instagram, touching a whole new level of bizarre. In the now-viral clip, the vendor first puts sweet syrups and thickened cream into the gola. However, things quickly take a bizarre turn when grated cheese is sprinkled over it, followed by more syrup, dried fruits, and other toppings. The dish is then carried out to the vlogger who digs into the giant gola and gives it a seal of approval.
The video took over the internet in no time, amassing a myriad of reactions. The clip raked in 3,05,000 views, 2,419 likes, and comments to match.
"Kalyug aa gaya hai bhai. Har chiz mai cheese," one netizen commented, "I will vote for whichever party bans this abomination,” joked another user. "Like the hygiene but I would still pass this. Hell of cheese on everything," another user said.
What do you think of this bizarre twist to your beloved summer cooler? Let us know in the comments.
Published 05 May 2024, 10:36 IST