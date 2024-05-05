'Kalyug aa gaya hai': Internet is disgusted with this 'cheese ice gola' in Ahmedabad

As we go deeper into the summer, the tables are filled with foods that not only help beat the heat but also score big on taste and memories. While people are shifting their focus on different varieties of cooling foods, 'ice golas' during a hot summer day tops the list. It is the perfect pick-me-up sweet treat that we all love having to soothe our souls.

Now, just imagine adding loads of cheese to give it a new flavour. Yes, you read that right. Your beloved dish went under an unnecessary facelift to give it a cheesy twist and this latest offering comes from a shop called Umiya Ice Gola in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.