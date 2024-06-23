Masala matters

In sustainability food talk, we often hear the terms “locally sourced,” “small batches,” “handmade,” and “chemical free,” and scramble to pick products from brands that offer a long line-up of options under these labels. What we forget to acknowledge is that ancient wisdom too is a sustainability yardstick in food-related matters. Knowledge sharing, functional documentation and persistent adoption of hyperlocal agro and culinary practices are extremely significant milestones in our eco-centric journeys.
There’s a growing body of scientific evidence favouring the significance of culinary traditions as tools to help improve food security, nutritional equity, and overall health and environmental benefits. These could work as powerful starting points for the transformation of entire food systems. Right from harvesting, preserving, preparing and consuming local foods, our farmers and ancestors have been the keepers of knowledge for much of our food biodiversity. How we take this forward is crucial, because it could be a potentially secure anchor and cultural goalpost for youngsters stuck in a world where freezer — and not farm-to-table — is the norm.
When you think about it, convenience is the watchword in a majority of urban kitchens as masalas in dry and paste form, ready to pour from sealed glitzy packets can be bought with a single click from convenience stores. The way I remember it, masalas were always made in a designated corner of my mother’s kitchen that disgorged heat fumes like fluffy clouds. There was a stoic power about the masala maker during the whole process, akin to that of the women in the movie Mirch Masala, drying and grinding the red chillies, their collective rage and spunk reflected in the redness of the chillies they dealt with.
I reflect on my childhood memories of partaking in the ceremonial, bi-annual masala-making project, which pressed into service the collective energy of the entire family. There was a wide range of everyday masalas we’d churn out: rasam powder, sambar powder, vangi bhath powder, chutney pudi, menthyada hittu, to name a few. These would be stored in stainless steel canisters or washed and dried glass jam bottles and refilled at regular intervals.
Today, I find myself following in my mother’s footsteps, grinding my own masalas and storing them in re-purposed bottles, sticking a twig of neem in them to keep pests at bay. As I cook with them, infusing fresh aromas into a repertoire of inherited recipes, I anticipate that they’d sprout into full-mouthed conversations at the table — even years hence, as the next generation takes over, ascribing their own meanings to the ritual.
Here are some everyday staple masalas you can make and find multiple uses for, while honouring time-tested traditions and sustainability practices, by lowering energy consumption, for instance, due in most part to the supply chain logistics of packaged foods, and consequently, ecological footprint.
(Ranjini Rao is a communications professor, author, and podcaster, straddling multiple worlds in Bengaluru. She’s passionate about urban farming and sustainable living, and can mostly be found cooking and baking in her little kitchen where, surrounded by heirloom coffee kettles and mismatched tea cups, she finds her chi.)
Published 23 June 2024, 01:49 IST