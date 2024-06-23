Masala matters

When you think about it, convenience is the watchword in a majority of urban kitchens as masalas in dry and paste form, ready to pour from sealed glitzy packets can be bought with a single click from convenience stores. The way I remember it, masalas were always made in a designated corner of my mother’s kitchen that disgorged heat fumes like fluffy clouds. There was a stoic power about the masala maker during the whole process, akin to that of the women in the movie Mirch Masala, drying and grinding the red chillies, their collective rage and spunk reflected in the redness of the chillies they dealt with.