On the hunt for some bush foods

Food tours abound in Melbourne and no matter which you embark upon, you’ll taste the diversity of the city’s offerings, from authentic Chinese dumplings to French-styled sweet treats. I learn on one of these trawls through the laneways and arcades that Melbourne is so famous for, with history in my ear, gelato in my hand and my senses stimulated by all manner of street art, that the city with its strong Greek and Italian influence, also prides itself on a thriving café culture. Melbourne baristas are among the world’s finest, dishing out everything from cold brews to flat whites. Hunger for specific foods in Melbourne is clearly much more than a fad and I run into travellers here in pursuit for instance, of a particular Lamington, the quintessential Aussie dessert, made from squares of butter cake, coated in chocolate sauce and drizzled with desiccated coconut.