Plant-based proteins to the rescue

Plant proteins are becoming more and more in demand due to factors such as the growing number of vegetarians and vegans, an increase in dietary allergies and intolerances, growing environmental concerns about food safety and sustainability, and a shift in eating preferences towards healthier options.
Why plant proteins?
Plant proteins are a good source of many essential amino acids and vital macronutrients that are sufficient to achieve complete protein nutrition. Different sources of plant-based protein include cereals (wheat, rice, millet, maize, barley, and sorghum), legumes (pea, soybean, bean, fava bean, lupin, chickpea, and cowpea), pseudo cereals (buckwheat, quinoa, and amaranth), nuts, almonds, and seeds (flaxseed, chia, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower). Plant-based proteins are directly absorbed by the body and help in treating various diseases. They are a rich source of fibre, polyunsaturated fatty acids, oligosaccharides, and carbohydrates and help in the reduction of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, obesity, and type II diabetes mellitus. They are also more environmentally sustainable compared to animal proteins.
Health by choice
Plant protein & CVD: People who eat a plant-based diet might have an overall lower risk of all inflammation-related diseases, including heart disease. This is because plants are high in powerful antioxidants called polyphenols.
Plant protein & diabetes: Plant-based eating patterns generally include legumes, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. All of these elements are high in fibre and have been found to be protective against diabetes.
Plant protein & cancer: Plant-based foods do more than just satiate the taste buds. They are full of chemical compounds, called phytochemicals, that protect the body from damage. Phytochemicals also interrupt processes in the body that encourage cancer production. Plant-based diets are also high in fibre, which has been shown to lower the risk of breast and colorectal cancer.
Plant protein, lean body mass & strength: A plant-based diet may make this easier because plant foods generally contain fewer calories per bite than animal foods. For example, the average calorie range per pound of lean meat is 600 to 800 calories — about 100 calories more, on average, than the same quantity of beans. Research has found that people generally eat the same amount of food at meals, so you can enjoy the same volume of food for fewer calories by increasing the portion of plant foods.
Health concerns associated with plant proteins
Grains and legumes are deficient in the essential amino acid lysine, while fruits and vegetables often lack methionine. When the body lacks an amino acid in the diet, it will break down muscle to release that missing amino acid. As a result, it’s essential for those relying on plant protein to carefully plan and combine different plant protein sources to ensure a balanced amino acid intake.
The digestibility and bioavailability of plant proteins can be lower due to the presence of anti-nutritional factors, such as phytates and protease inhibitors, which can inhibit protein absorption.
Plant-based proteins often lack certain essential nutrients commonly found in animal-based sources. Notably, vitamin B12, which is vital for neurological function and red blood cell production, is predominantly present in animal products. Iron and zinc, essential for energy production and immune function, are less available in plant sources due to the presence of compounds that inhibit their absorption.
Plant-based proteins, such as soy, wheat, and nuts, are known allergens, and individuals with sensitivities or allergies may need to avoid these sources.
Plant proteins, however, may have insufficient levels of one or more indispensable amino acids. Legumes are frequently low in the sulfur-containing amino acids methionine and cysteine, while lysine is typically limited in grains. It is important to
have both legumes and grains in combination.
Best practices
Eating proteins from different plant sources is a great way to ensure you’re getting a complete amino acid profile on a vegan diet. Include a diverse range of protein-rich foods in your diet, such as legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas), whole grains (quinoa, brown rice, oats), nuts and seeds (almonds, chia seeds, hemp seeds), and less processed and fermented soy products (such as tempeh, natto, tofu, and edamame).
Each of these sources provides a unique combination of amino acids. Fermentation directly addresses low protein quality by removing anti-nutrients, thereby improving protein digestion and absorption of plant-based proteins.
Fermentation can enhance the bioavailability of nutrients in plant-based foods. It breaks down complex compounds into simpler forms that are easier for the body to absorb. For example, fermenting soybeans to make tofu or tempeh can increase the availability of essential amino acids.
Understanding potential limitations in a plant-based diet is essential to empower individuals to address nutritional gaps, make informed dietary choices, and ensure a balanced and sustainable approach to plant-based protein consumption. Eating a variety of protein sources and incorporating fermented foods can help you make sure that your plant-based diet is the healthiest it can be.
Try vegan
Tofu stir fry with brown rice
Ingredients
Firm tofu: 200gms
Bell peppers: 50gms
Bok choy: 50gms
Oregano: 1 tbsp
Corn flour: 1 tbsp
Soy sauce: as per taste
Tomato ketchup: as per taste
Olive oil: 2 tbsp
Method
Take firm tofu, dry it using a tissue, and cut it into cubes. Marinate by sprinkling corn flour on top and sauté in a little oil. Keep it aside once a little brown.
In a pan, add some more oil, oregano, bell peppers, bok choy and sauces.
Then add sautéed tofu and enjoy with brown rice or gluten-free noodles.
Chickpea hummus
Ingredients
Chickpeas: 400gms
Apple cider vinegar: 3 tbsp
Extra virgin olive oil: 3 tbsp
Tahini paste: 50gms
Salt: as per taste
Garlic: 1 tbsp
Method
Soak chickpeas overnight. Next morning, drain and pressure cook until soft and tender.
Put the boiled chickpeas, and other ingredients in a powerful blender and blitz nicely until smooth like a paste.
Enjoy with veggie crudites or with pita bread.
High-fibre energy-dense patties
Ingredients
Sweet potato: 300gms
Steamed beetroot: 30gms
Spinach: a handful
Ginger: 2 tbsp
Oats: 3 tbsp
Oil: 1 tbsp
Coriander: a handful
For seasoning: Roasted cumin, rock salt, and garam masala as per taste.
Method
Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Make small patties in any shape.
Then flip on a pan with a little oil until lightly brown.
Enjoy it on its own with mint chutney or in a sandwich.
(The author is a nutritional therapist.)