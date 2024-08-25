Plant-based proteins to the rescue

Plant proteins are a good source of many essential amino acids and vital macronutrients that are sufficient to achieve complete protein nutrition. Different sources of plant-based protein include cereals (wheat, rice, millet, maize, barley, and sorghum), legumes (pea, soybean, bean, fava bean, lupin, chickpea, and cowpea), pseudo cereals (buckwheat, quinoa, and amaranth), nuts, almonds, and seeds (flaxseed, chia, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower). Plant-based proteins are directly absorbed by the body and help in treating various diseases. They are a rich source of fibre, polyunsaturated fatty acids, oligosaccharides, and carbohydrates and help in the reduction of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, obesity, and type II diabetes mellitus. They are also more environmentally sustainable compared to animal proteins.