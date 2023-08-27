Price rise, the new spice!

What helps the Goan specialist play the food game is his forte in traditional cuisine, especially Anglo-Indian, Goan and Maharashtrian which helps him bring out a new recipe off the hat with what is often considered trash. Paired with smart plating, “where portions are reworked for both food economics and visual appeal,” it becomes a win-win situation for all, he says. One aspect that has made this fruitful is the recent nutritional makeover of the menus, “which has made not just us chefs but diners more pragmatic about the overall dining experience.” Smart presentation is, in fact, an ace with consultant Chef Gaurrav Gidwani as well, who much like Chef Seth, prefers to work with fresh produce. “When it comes to local produce, I am still going to buy mine at a higher rate if the quality is good. That would ensure my yield; so I can use one tomato instead of two for my dishes and still give you the experience you expect with my food. Where I would work around is the way I present my food.”