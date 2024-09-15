Soulful & satiating

But it was not always that 20-plus dishes were served at an Onam sadhya. In fact, among the Namboodris, in earlier times, the Onam sadhya was an extension of the daily meal with the addition of a few curries, a stir-fried vegetable, and a dessert. The musts were Kalan, Olan, Erissery and Pulissery. As the outside influence, from neighbourhood states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, grew, more dishes were added to the feast on a leaf. Sambar and avial were perhaps the most significant additions. Today, an Onam sadhya is incomplete without sambar or avial.