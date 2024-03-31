Space for some scallops?

In the world of seafood, few delicacies rival the sublime appeal of scallops. These tender morsels are revered for their unique texture and culinary versatility. They are prized for their sweet, briny taste, evoking the essence of the sea. A high-quality scallop is said to require minimal accompaniment to enhance its taste.
These marine animals move by clapping their two distinctive shells with an adductor muscle, allowing them to glide along the ocean floor. This muscular part, when harvested, becomes a popular ingredient in kitchens worldwide. While male scallops are consistently white, the adductor muscles of female scallops develop a rosy tint during spawning, prized by chefs and home cooks for their sweeter, more
flavourful taste. These bivalve mollusks are not only delicious but also rich in nutrients, including protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and minerals like iron, zinc and magnesium. If you dislike the aroma of seafood, you’ll be pleased with scallops. Unlike other seafood, they lack any ocean-like slimy texture or fishy smell. Instead, they offer a delightful blend of saltiness and sweetness, with a buttery texture.
But, it wasn’t until recently that I particularly started enjoying these bivalves. The first time I was served scallops, I was 15, and they were served on a platter with other raw seafood. Not used to eating raw seafood, I remember that experience not going all too well. Since then, my appreciation towards scallops — especially the raw kind — had always been lukewarm. This changed when I tasted two specific dishes — scallop crudo, thin slices of raw shellfish drenched in a bright dressing of citrus juice, thinly sliced red chillies and soy sauce, and Hotate nigiri, raw scallop served on top of a small mound of vinegared rice and garnished with a small amount of wasabi.
Hotate is Japanese for scallops. I learnt this recently at an event organised by the Consulate General of Japan to promote scallops. In Japan, scallops hold a revered place in the culinary landscape, their delicate flavour and buttery texture gracing tables across the country. They are enjoyed in various forms — grilled, boiled, seared, raw and fried, and are often paired with soy sauce, citrus, or ponzu for a refreshing flavour profile. Scallops are a rich source of umami — a savoury flavour that’s unique to Japan.
The East Asian country is known for cultivating large scallops — mostly harvested in Hokkaido, Aomori, and the Sanriku coast. Hokkaido, in north Japan, is renowned for its high-quality scallops due to the cold, nutrient-rich waters. When seared, the tenderness of these scallops gives them the perfect golden colour.
One of the most beloved scallop dishes in Japan is hotate sashimi, where the scallops are expertly sliced into thin, translucent pieces and served raw. This showcases the scallop’s freshness and subtle sweetness, often accompanied by a dab of wasabi and soy sauce for dipping.
They also star in dishes like hotate tempura, where they are lightly battered and fried to golden perfection, offering a crispy exterior that gives way to a tender, succulent interior. Additionally, scallops are often featured in soups, stews, and stir-fries, adding depth and richness to these comforting dishes.
But could these shellfish find a place in Indian cuisine? Aromatic Indian spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric will enhance and complement the subtle sweetness of the scallops. They’d fit perfectly in Indian curries — be it a Kerala-style molee featuring coconut milk and curry leaves or a tangy and spicy tomato-based curry. For an appetiser, one could marinate the scallops in a blend of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, and tandoori spices, and grill them for a smoky flavour. But make sure not to overcook them! If you have an open mind and palate, you could also add golden scallops to biryani. This will give a luxurious twist to the classic Indian dish. Fragrant basmati rice layered with tender scallops, caramelised onions, aromatic spices, and fresh herbs. The scallops absorb the flavours of the spices and aromatics as they cook, infusing the biryani with their delicate sweetness, and providing a delightful contrast to the fragrant rice. And that’s lunch on a Sunday afternoon sorted!