Space for some scallops?

But could these shellfish find a place in Indian cuisine? Aromatic Indian spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric will enhance and complement the subtle sweetness of the scallops. They’d fit perfectly in Indian curries — be it a Kerala-style molee featuring coconut milk and curry leaves or a tangy and spicy tomato-based curry. For an appetiser, one could marinate the scallops in a blend of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, and tandoori spices, and grill them for a smoky flavour. But make sure not to overcook them! If you have an open mind and palate, you could also add golden scallops to biryani. This will give a luxurious twist to the classic Indian dish. Fragrant basmati rice layered with tender scallops, caramelised onions, aromatic spices, and fresh herbs. The scallops absorb the flavours of the spices and aromatics as they cook, infusing the biryani with their delicate sweetness, and providing a delightful contrast to the fragrant rice. And that’s lunch on a Sunday afternoon sorted!