The dastarkhwan days...

Sometimes, there will be a stack of rumali rotis too. The strong and pungent smells from the kebabs are fascinating and exciting, like a drama about to unfold. Thin rings of onion sent along with the kebabs, and a fiery green chutney further add to the aroma and taste. These can lift a humdrum meal to one that is so special and magical! In a nutshell, the meals are varied, seasonal and incorporate traditional flavours. These meals nourish and soothe the soul, even when one is far away from home, as I am, and connect me to my family.