What are Google CEO Sundar Pichai's three favourite Indian dishes? Food from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi on list

When Indian-born CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, in an interview with YouTuber Varun Mayya, was asked about his favourite Indian food, he didn't pick just one dish.

Diplomatically, he chose one dish each from three cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi - mentioning dosa, pav bhaji and chhole bhature. respectively

The interviewer, Varun asks, "Food in India, What's your favourite food?"

Pichai answers, "If it's Bangalore, I will probably get a dosa, it's my favourite food."