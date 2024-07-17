What are Google CEO Sundar Pichai's three favourite Indian dishes? Food from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi on list

When Indian-born CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, in an interview with YouTuber Varun Mayya, was asked about his favourite Indian food, he didn't pick just one dish.
Diplomatically, he chose one dish each from three cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi - mentioning dosa, pav bhaji and chhole bhature. respectively
The interviewer, Varun asks, "Food in India, What's your favourite food?"
Pichai answers, "If it's Bangalore, I will probably get a dosa, it's my favourite food."
Talking about Delhi and Mumbai, he said, "If it is Delhi, a chhole bhature and if its Mumbai, I'll do a pav bhaji."
Chhole bhature are fluffy deep-fried breads served with chickpea gravy which is cooked in a spicy masala. The dough used to prepare the bhature is left to ferment before being rolled into oval-shaped discs and deep-fried.
Though considered oily and extremely high in calories, chhole bhature gives a blast of spicy chickpea gravy along with plain breads made of refined flour paired with a glass of sweet yogurt lassi.
The South Indian dosa is a thin crepe made from fermented batter of rice and white gram. They taste best when served hot with coconut chutney or sambar. Nowadays, people are experimenting with the dosa batter to make them more healthy and flavourful and adding a flavourful potato filling.
A staple of Mumbaikars, pav bhaji has also found a place in the food list which Pichai relishes.
Pav bhaji is a spicy vegetable curry of thick consistency paired with buttered bread roll which can or cannot be toasted according to taste.
Just like dosa, this lip-smacking dish has too been altered and experimented with, with new versions of it in the market.
Some of the new experimented versions are - cheese, fried, paneer, Jain, masala and Kolhapuri pav bhajis.
Published 17 July 2024, 07:05 IST