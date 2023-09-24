When life gives you lemons, go zero-waste!

Let’s take one that we’re all familiar with, in the kitchen as well as in the folds of a popular adage, which encourages optimism in the face of a dire situation: lemon. When life gives you lemons, they say, make lemonade, or do something more radical, like grab some soda, maple syrup and pickle juice, and make a virgin margarita. Channelling my inner Rose Edelstein from the international bestseller, The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake by Aimee Bender, I’d even say, lemon cake, minus the sadness. Jokes aside, I ask, what could you not do with a lemon? You can pickle it, bake with its juice and grated rind, use it to liven up everyday comfort foods like dal, use it to prevent the browning of fruits like apple and avocado, clean countertops, copper pots and kitchen sinks with it, use it in face and hair masks, remove stains from clothes by rubbing them with a wedge of lemon dipped in salt, whiten teeth with a few drops of lemon juice and salt, and stow lemon peels away to make bio enzyme with them. Of course, this lineup

would be incomplete without mentioning the magic ink we made with lemon juice, as kids: we’d dip a toothpick in lemon juice and write a message on a blank white sheet, and then shine a light on it once it was dry.