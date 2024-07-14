When Maputo meets Mapusa!

Two other common vestiges of the colonial connection are the Portuguese staples of Pao and Rissois de Camarao. Found in both Goa and Mozambique, they are both super delicious and bind the two very distinct cultures together in the best way possible. The former is the de facto small, soft bread bun used to mop up a range of curries. Such as the famous street side Goan dish of Ros Omelette (an omelette slathered with a mildly spiced coconut-based curry) sold from Margao to Mapusa.