Gen Z takes longer smoke breaks at work than older generations: Study

Further, News 18 reported that another study, which examined the effects of workplace stress on smokers’ behaviours found that five of the top 10 reasons for smoking are related to their work. The study showed that while 24 per cent smoke after a stressful day at work, 22 per cent smoke to take a break. 21 per cent smoke when they are under pressure and 21 per cent smoke more frequently when they are managing an increased workload.

Both studies show that increased work pressure and stress have a negative impact on both the physical and mental wellbeing of employees.