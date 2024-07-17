Gen Z takes longer smoke breaks at work than older generations: Study

Gen Z is taking longer smoke breaks than their peers in the older generations and their smoke breaks account for 6 days of leaves a year, according to a study conducted by the Haypp in the UK.
The behaviour of Gen Z, people born between 1997 and 2012, at work is being studied and debated. The latest study looked into the link between work-related stress and smoking and found that employees would rather smoke for 20 minutes a day than work, News 18 reported.
The Boomers, Gen X and Millennials, are also not very far behind Gen Z when it comes to smoke breaks.
The report also states that the millennials, who were least inclined to take a smoke break during working hours, are the most stressed out generation. Two-thirds of millennials agree that they smoke more cigarettes when professional stress increases, but they do not do so within working hours.
The top 5 causes listed by the HAYPP for workplace smoking were - stress, anxiety, irritation, social atmosphere and out of habit. The top 5 professions addicted to smoking were found to be - real estate, construction, social care, hospitality and management, the publication said citing the study.
Further, News 18 reported that another study, which examined the effects of workplace stress on smokers’ behaviours found that five of the top 10 reasons for smoking are related to their work. The study showed that while 24 per cent smoke after a stressful day at work, 22 per cent smoke to take a break. 21 per cent smoke when they are under pressure and 21 per cent smoke more frequently when they are managing an increased workload.
Both studies show that increased work pressure and stress have a negative impact on both the physical and mental wellbeing of employees.
Published 17 July 2024, 14:49 IST