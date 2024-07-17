Instagram influencer having Ehlers–Danlos Syndrome shares how she dislocates shoulder to sleep

Tia Wilson, who is an Instagram influencer and suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), has shared that she can and does dislocate her shoulder to sleep "comfortably".
The ED Syndrome has been helping her in the dislocation of the shoulder and then putting it back after waking up.
The EDS is a genetic connective tissue disorder which affects collagen formation and function.
Some of the commonly observed symptoms of the syndrome are - over flexible joints, loose joints that dislocate easily, stretchy and fragile skin which bruises easily and joint pain.
The syndrome does bring complications along with it, including arterial rupture, organ rupture, joint dislocations, scoliosis, chronic pain, fatigue and osteoarthritis.
Wilson has on Instagram shared a video explaining how she dislocates her shoulder to fall asleep.
The influencer has shared two videos - one mentioning those who don't have EDS and another one mentioning those who have EDS or hyper mobility.
Netizens have reacted to her videos and replied about their new learnings and experiences.
An Instagram user replied to Wilson's video saying, "That makes a lot of sense, the dinosaur hands are a must hahaha also cuddling a pillow or my stuffed owl. I’ve never been diagnosed with EDS but yes to hypermobility since forever (sic)."
Another user replied, "Interesting! I'm not diagnosed with EDS (yet) but I had my first dislocation when I was four and apparently I didn't even cry (sic)."
Another user replied, "That’s the most helpful advice I’ve ever seen thank u so much (sic)!"
"This was helpful. I found myself sleeping with hyperextended knees before and my should hurt after sleeping usually! I’m going to try your tips (sic)," another user said.
