Instagram influencer having Ehlers–Danlos Syndrome shares how she dislocates shoulder to sleep

Tia Wilson, who is an Instagram influencer and suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), has shared that she can and does dislocate her shoulder to sleep "comfortably".

The ED Syndrome has been helping her in the dislocation of the shoulder and then putting it back after waking up.

The EDS is a genetic connective tissue disorder which affects collagen formation and function.

Some of the commonly observed symptoms of the syndrome are - over flexible joints, loose joints that dislocate easily, stretchy and fragile skin which bruises easily and joint pain.

The syndrome does bring complications along with it, including arterial rupture, organ rupture, joint dislocations, scoliosis, chronic pain, fatigue and osteoarthritis.

Wilson has on Instagram shared a video explaining how she dislocates her shoulder to fall asleep.