Is your skin ready for the cold days?

Some tips from Dr Madhuri Agarwal

Toners and soaps: Skip alcohol-based toners and soaps as they sap moisture from your skin. Avoid strong fragrances and essential oils that might generate reactions. Also avoid steroid creams that might work as quick-fix for rashes but damage the skin in the long run.

Say yes to hydrators: You need more of ceramides shea butter sunflower oils or rosehip seed oil hyaluronic acid squalene oatmeal white soft paraffin lipid-rich oils glycerine lactic acid and niacinamide.

Serum and cream: Stick to antioxidant serums to combat free radical damage and protect skin from showing sunspots and environmental damage. Continue with night creams retinol application and use of sunscreen throughout winter.