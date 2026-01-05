<p>The internet has a habit of replacing one <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/year-ender-2025-from-ghibli-to-67-moment-trends-reels-that-took-internet-by-storm-in-the-last-365-days-3840850">trend </a>with another. While it was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/the-labubu-craze-a-choice-between-adorable-and-quirky-3597390">Labubu </a>last year, this year the internet has found <em>Mirumi</em>. What’s that, you may ask. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. </p><p>It’s not a doll and not a scary character— but in short, a robot. Got your attention? Mirumi is described as a “charm robot”, a clear shift from the eerie, horror-leaning vibes that Labubu was often associated with.</p><p>Mirumi, instead, is all about happiness.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mirumi_tokyo?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw%3D%3D"> Instagram page</a> selling the product introduces people of Mirumi and writes, “Meet Mirumi, a little companion robot that lights up your heart with its innocent, adorable expression. It notices the world around it and turns to take a peek. When its shy gaze meets yours, it sparks a moment of unexpected joy—just like when a human baby on a crowded train suddenly looks your way.”</p>.<p>Created by Yukai Engineering, a Tokyo-based startup known for designing robots that bring joy to everyday life, Mirumi features natural, lifelike responses to sound and touch. <a href="https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xZmOIn5GgXpeV-t5BYU3PSYb3G6B0-UR">According to the firm, </a>this is achieved through a combination of sensors and the company’s proprietary algorithm.</p>.All's fair over Labubu craze? Russian woman seals the deal to sell her 'soul' for money with own blood.<p>“Mirumi is designed to evoke those tender feelings through its subtle and adorable gestures, delighting you and creating moments for others to share in. We are very excited to bring this happiness ambassador to Kickstarter, so people around the world can experience the charm,” Yukai Engineering CEO Shunsuke Aoki notes.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the internet is slowly expressing their curiosity and interest for the robot. Reacting to some of Mirumi’s Instagram posts, netizens have commented, “Oh wow, I need one.” Hundreds of people have liked the posts and of them, many have showed interest in purchasing it. </p><p>The early prices for one piece is pledged to be over ¥20,600 (approx. Rs 11,849). According to the <a href="https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/yukaienginnering/mirumi-a-charm-robot-that-steals-a-glance-and-your-heart?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGn5DjJ6PsCdX4r-Kko2LA7H6piJEl_9tTQPql48vjnaRW5X6yY6ibwFSC0cu4_aem_hMCIIGJ_oQwrEUhfmWVqAA">e-commerce website,</a> the products will be delivered around April 2026 on pre-orders. </p>