lifestyle

Move over Labubu: Meet Mirumi, the ‘charm robot’ making noise on social media

Mirumi is described as a “charm robot”, a clear shift from the eerie, horror-leaning vibes that Labubu was often associated with. Mirumi, instead, is all about happiness.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 08:13 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 08:13 IST
